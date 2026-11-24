JEDDAH: Set against the dramatic escarpments and winding valleys of Wadi Safar, a new private golf and leisure destination has opened its doors, adding another piece to Diriyah’s growing portfolio of tourism and lifestyle attractions.

Diriyah Co. has completed the Wadi Safar Golf and Country Club, a members-only facility that combines championship golf, wellness amenities and Najdi-inspired design in one of the most ambitious golf developments undertaken in the Kingdom.

Operated by Golf Saudi, the complex is anchored by an 18-hole championship course designed by Australian golfing great and course architect Greg Norman. Rather than imposing a conventional layout on the landscape, the course follows the natural contours of the wadi, weaving through the terrain that characterizes the area west of Riyadh.

“The objective was to create something exceptional while remaining deeply connected to the natural landscape and heritage of Wadi Safar,” Diriyah Co. Group’s CEO Jerry Inzerillo said.

Alongside the championship course, the development includes a nine-hole academy course and a 12-bay driving range equipped with Toptracer technology, giving players detailed performance data and shot tracking. Together, the golf and practice facilities span about 630,000 sq. meters.

The project represents years of planning and construction, with nearly 2,000 workers mobilized at peak periods, according to Diriyah Co.

At the heart of the development stands a clubhouse of 11,427 sq. meters inspired by traditional Najdi architecture. Earth-toned materials, shaded spaces and regional design elements were incorporated to help the building blend into its surroundings rather than compete with them.

The clubhouse extends well beyond golf, offering five dining venues, a spa, wellness facilities, fitness areas and a 25-meter swimming pool designed for members and their guests.

The development is also targeting both LEED Gold and Mostadam Gold certifications, reflecting a growing emphasis on sustainability across major projects in the Kingdom.

Golf Saudi’s CEO Noah Alireza said the facility would add to Saudi Arabia’s expanding roster of international-standard golf destinations while helping support broader ambitions for the sport's development.

He added: “Our partnership is based on a shared ambition to develop golf in the Kingdom. Golf Saudi will bring its operational expertise to the club, combining high standards in golf with refined Saudi hospitality for members and their guests while preserving Wadi Safar’s distinctive identity.”

The opening comes as Saudi Arabia continues to invest heavily in golf as part of its wider tourism and sports strategy, with new courses, tournaments and training facilities emerging across the Kingdom. Within that landscape, Wadi Safar is positioning itself not only as a golf destination but as a luxury retreat where sport, heritage and the desert environment converge.