NANKANA SAHIB, Pakistan: Thousands of Sikh pilgrims from neighboring India gathered in eastern Pakistan on Tuesday to celebrate the 557th birthday of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, officials said.

More than 5,000 worshippers attended ceremonies at a shrine in Nankana Sahib, a town in Punjab province where Guru Nanak was born. According to a government statement, Pakistan has issued visas to more than 3,000 Indian Sikhs for the occasion.

Dressed in orange, blue, yellow, and white, pilgrims filled the shrine complex with color. Men covering their heads with turbans and women with scarves, offered prayers and sang devotional hymns.

Many Sikh holy sites are in Pakistan after the British partitioned the subcontinent into separate nations in 1947 following two centuries of colonial rule. Pakistan and India have a long history of strained relations, largely centered on the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir. They have fought multiple wars since partition, including two over their rival claims to the territory.