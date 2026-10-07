JEDDAH: Before the start of the Arabian Gulf Cup, Saudi footballer Hammam Al-Hammami was asked whether the tournament could become his true breakthrough with the Saudi national team. His answer was simple: “I hope so.”

The 22-year-old winger went on to make that wish a reality.

Just over two weeks later, Al-Hammami was celebrating the Arabian Gulf Cup 27 title with Saudi Arabia, having scored in the final against the UAE and been named the tournament’s Best Player and becoming the best player of the tournament.

It was a remarkable transformation for a player who entered the competition hoping to establish himself and left it as one of the most talked-about members of the Green Falcons.

Saudi Arabia ended a 22-year wait for the Gulf Cup title on Tuesday, defeating the UAE 2-0 in the final, with Al-Hammami among the standout performers throughout the campaign.

His goal in the final was the defining moment of an impressive tournament, but it was his consistency across the competition that ultimately earned him the individual award.

Before the tournament began, Al-Hammami had spoken about what wearing the Saudi shirt meant to him.

“Representing the national team is an honor and a responsibility,” he said, expressing his hope that he could contribute to bringing joy to Saudi fans by the end of the tournament.

He delivered on both ambitions. From England to the Saudi national team.

Born on Jan. 30, 2004, Al-Hammami has taken an unconventional route to becoming one of Saudi Arabia’s emerging football talents.

Primarily a right winger, although capable of operating on the left, he stands at 1.64 meters and relies on speed, close control, dribbling and his ability to exploit space.

His football education began outside Saudi Arabia, where he gained early experience with the West Ham United Foundation in England before joining the Future Falcons program, an initiative established to develop Saudi football talent.

His development later took him to the Czech Republic, where he had a trial with Slavia Prague and played for the club’s under-19 side.

He eventually returned to Saudi Arabia to begin his professional career.

Al-Hammami joined Al-Ittihad in January 2024 and made his Roshn Saudi League debut for the Jeddah club against Al-Ahli in the derby.

Seeking greater first-team opportunities, he subsequently moved to Al-Kholoud on loan.

The 2024-25 season proved an important step in his development. Al-Hammami featured in 32 league matches, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

His ability to take on defenders was particularly evident, with the winger completing 71 successful dribbles during the campaign.

In August 2025, Al-Hammami joined Al-Shabab on a contract running until June 2027, giving him another platform to establish himself in the Roshn Saudi League.

But it was with the national team at the Gulf Cup that his profile truly began to rise.

What began as a hopeful answer before the tournament became reality in the space of a little over two weeks.

Al-Hammami emerged as one of Saudi Arabia’s most dangerous attacking players, combining his pace and dribbling ability with an increasing confidence in the national-team shirt.

For a young player who had simply hoped the tournament might be his breakthrough, the outcome could hardly have been more emphatic.

The Gulf Cup gave Al-Hammami a title, an individual award and, perhaps most importantly, a much bigger stage from which to begin the next chapter of his career.

His challenge now is to ensure that the breakthrough was not a moment, but the beginning of something much bigger.