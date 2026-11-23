DYMER, Ukraine: Rescuers in Ukraine raced on Monday to find residents trapped under the rubble of a block of flats that partially collapsed in a Russian strike, after overnight attacks on the Kyiv region killed at least 11 people.

Moscow has been pummelling Ukraine with nightly aerial barrages as the war-torn country braces for another winter, as the full-scale invasion grinds through its fifth year.

An overnight strike on Dymer, around 45 kilometers (30 miles) north of the capital, hit a five-story building, killing at least eight people, according to Kyiv regional official Tymur Tkachenko.

AFP images showed rescuers combing through the mound of smoldering rubble.

“Rescuers extricated the eighth body of a person killed by Russians in Dymer,” Tkachenko wrote on Telegram on Monday.

“Search and rescue operations continue.”

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said earlier on Telegram that the dead included a teenager and a woman in her forties.

Rescuers managed to pull out a child alive on Sunday evening, Tkachenko said on Telegram.

State Emergency Service said earlier they were searching for 11 people, including two children, who were “not responding or cannot be reached.”

Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets called the attack part of “Russia’s genocidal war against Ukraine.”

“The world must stop looking away. Condemn this terror, hold Russia accountable, and act now to stop the killing of innocent Ukrainians,” he said on X.

Two other people were killed and eight wounded in Vyshneve when a Russian strike hit a supermarket.

“People had simply gone to the store to buy groceries. An ordinary shopping trip turned into a tragedy due to a Russian attack,” Tkachenko said.

A strike on a private home in Bila Tserkva killed one more person and set the building ablaze, he added.

Russia also struck a power substation in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Sergiy Koretsky said on social media.

Moscow has ramped up strikes on Ukraine — particularly on its energy network — as temperatures begin to drop to around freezing.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed a “painful” response to Ukrainian strikes that damaged the Crimean bridge, a symbol of Putin’s rule over the annexed region.