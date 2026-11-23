JEDDAH: Flocks of greater flamingos have gathered along the shallow waters of Al-Lith on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast, adding a splash of pink to the shoreline and highlighting the governorate’s growing appeal as a destination for marine wildlife and nature tourism.

The migratory birds, locally known as fenteer, have been seen wading close to shore on their long pink legs, feeding in the shallows or taking flight in groups, creating a striking spectacle for visitors and photographers, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Their seasonal presence reflects the ecological richness of Al-Lith, where tidal flats, sheltered coastal waters, islands and coral reefs provide habitats for an array of marine life and migratory species.

Prof. Khalid Ali Asiry of King Abdulaziz University's Faculty of Environmental Sciences told SPA that greater flamingos visit the Red Sea coast, with their numbers typically increasing during autumn and winter, although some remain throughout the year.

The receding tides expose mudflats and shallow feeding grounds where the birds use their curved bills to filter small crustaceans, algae and microorganisms from the water and mud. Quiet coastal areas also provide resting places along their migratory routes.

Flamingos are social birds that gather in areas with abundant food, with changes in water levels sometimes prompting large numbers to congregate at a particular location, Asiry said.

He emphasized the importance of protecting their feeding and resting grounds, minimizing disturbances and monitoring their numbers to better understand how environmental changes influence their migration and distribution, SPA reported.

A coastline frequented by more than flamingos

Flamingos are far from the only wildlife visitors to Al-Lith. The governorate’s islands and coastal waters have also witnessed appearances by dolphins, sea turtles, tropical fish and a variety of migratory birds, underscoring the area's ecological importance.

In January, successive pods of dolphins appeared near Al-Lith's beaches and waterways, leaping and moving through the water in scenes that attracted visitors, marine enthusiasts and photographers, according to an earlier SPA report.

The sightings highlighted the appeal of the governorate's marine environment, with the dolphins' presence reflecting the richness of the surrounding ecosystem and offering opportunities for responsible wildlife excursions, nature photography and environmental exploration.

The islands also provide nesting habitats for sea turtles, particularly green turtles, while their surrounding waters host diverse tropical fish and extensive coral reef formations.

The Four Sisters and the Red Sea's natural wealth

Al-Lith's marine biodiversity is particularly evident around its Four Sisters islands — Marmar, Dohrab, Malatu and Jadir — which form part of an integrated coastal ecosystem along the southern shores of Makkah Region, SPA reported in July.

The islands feature clear waters, pristine beaches and extensive coral reefs that support marine life, maintain ecological balance and provide breeding grounds for numerous species.

Their importance extends beyond marine habitats, serving as nesting grounds for sea turtles and seasonal stopover sites for migratory birds moving across the region, according to SPA.

The largely unspoiled environment has also made the islands attractive to diving enthusiasts and visitors seeking opportunities to explore coral formations and observe wildlife in its natural surroundings.

Tourism potential rooted in conservation

Al-Lith's natural assets offer opportunities to expand marine tourism through diving, wildlife observation, boat excursions, nature photography and environmental exploration.

Potential investments include eco-lodges, diving centers and marine services designed to accommodate visitors while minimizing the impact on fragile habitats.

Such development could support local communities, generate employment and strengthen economic activities linked to the blue economy, while preserving the natural resources that underpin the governorate's tourism appeal.

The Saudi Red Sea Authority oversees the regulatory framework aimed at safeguarding marine resources and promoting sustainable development along the coast.

The development of Al-Lith's islands forms part of wider efforts to expand tourism along the Kingdom's Red Sea coastline, improve quality of life and establish Saudi Arabia as a destination for sustainable tourism, SPA reported.

For Al-Lith, the flamingos gathering along its shores, dolphins gliding through its waters and turtles nesting on its islands offer more than seasonal natural spectacles. Together, they showcase a coastal environment whose ecological value and tourism potential are closely intertwined — and whose long-term appeal depends on preserving its biodiversity.