JEDDAH: Al-Ittihad coach Jens Wissing said his team still has plenty to offer this season, as the Saudi club prepares to host the UAE’s Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite on Monday.

The teams meet in the fourth round of the competition’s West Region group stage, with Al-Ittihad seeking to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat to fellow UAE club Shabab Al-Ahli.

“We will face a strong team at a time when we are trying to show our character,” Wissing said at Sunday’s pre-match news conference. “They are very strong, but we should not forget that our team is strong as well. We are still in a period of development. It is a long season, and we still have a lot to offer.”

He also said Al-Ittihad had endured difficult circumstances against Shabab Al-Ahli, but was focused on correcting its mistakes ahead of Monday’s match. “We know Al-Ain’s strengths and weaknesses, and we have studied them well.”

The German coach also lamented a late error that cost his side two points in Friday’s 1-1 Saudi Pro League draw with Abha.

With fixtures coming in quick succession, Wissing said he was managing the workload of strikers George Ilenikhena, Youssef En-Nesyri and Saleh Al-Shehri, adjusting his starting lineup to suit the opposition.

“It is difficult for the same player to play every three days,” he added.

He praised the three forwards for supporting one another and highlighted Al-Shehri’s positive influence in the dressing room, despite his limited playing time this season.

Midfielder Mukhtar Ali said the players were eager to reward supporters with a win.

“Our fans have high expectations, and we want to give them a win,” Ali said. “(Hopefully), we will see a big turnout tomorrow.”

Al-Ain coach Vladimir Ivic’s pre-match news conference, scheduled for Sunday at Al-Ittihad’s headquarters in Jeddah, was canceled after the Serbian failed to attend.