DAMMAM: Al-Qadsiah and Al-Hilal played out an intense encounter at Prince Mohammed bin Fahad Stadium on Matchday 11 of the 2026/27 Saudi Pro League to determine the league’s top spot, in a battle that ended 3-2 for the visitors after a thrilling three-goal stretch in the final 15 minutes. Simone Inzaghi’s side will be pleased after clinching three points in one of the most difficult away games of the season.

The question circulating Saudi football circles prior to the match was whether Al-Qadsiah would live up to their dark horse tag this season. An encounter like this, where they could tighten their grip on first place by defeating a side many consider clear favorites, would be the perfect setting for them to announce their ability to disrupt the status quo as they remain in search of their first top-flight title.

What worked in Al-Qadsiah’s favor is that they had not lost to Al-Hilal at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahad Stadium since their promotion to the Saudi Pro League in 2024. Even with the Aramco Stadium move looming, this stadium has remained a fortress for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Speaking of Rodgers, he understood the task at hand. While most would simply focus on the talent of the front three of Ollie Watkins, Crysencio Summerville and Gabriel Martinelli, Al-Hilal’s strongest threat since the PIF era began has been the vertical movement of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Hence, Rodgers placed a firm hold on the Serbian, keeping him close via tight marking from Julian Weigl. Other defensive tweaks included the placement of Nahitan Nandez on the left side of a back three, and the alternating movement of Julian Quinones and Musab Al-Juwayr to the flanks to defend any Al-Hilal buildup from the side.

Behind that defensive safety was the ever-reliable Koen Casteels. The Belgian had a fine outing in goal, making four saves in the first half, including one to deny Watkins from the six-yard box. He was, however, beaten in the 21st minute by Martinelli.

After a long ball set Watkins through behind the defense in transition, he managed to sppot Martinelli rushing towards the box. The winger received before his shot deflected through the Al-Qadsiah defense and trickled past Casteels into the net.

Al-Qadsiah needed just 10 minutes to respond. They came close with a Tijjani Reijnders effort that just scraped past Al-Hilal’s goal, but following an unsuccessful corner, Al-Qadsiah pushed again. With space ahead of Al-Hilal’s defense, Al-Juwayr monitored Quinones as he lurked behind them, delivering a perfectly weighted lob for the Mexican forward to head home for the equalizer.

As the Dammam humidity began to control the affair, the second half came at a much slower pace. It did not help that the only substitute until the final 15 minutes of the game was Martinelli’s exit due to injury in the 49th minute. The fatigue, however, took its toll on the home side more.

Al-Hilal’s veteran midfield duo came with the goods. In the 76th minute, Ruben Neves gave the visitors the lead for a second time with a powerful shot from outside the box that Casteels had no chance at saving. In the 84th, Milinkovic-Savic finally broke free of Weigl’s grip to receive a cutback into the box, which he finished with ease to extend Al-Hilal’s lead.

But Al-Qadsiah had one last say. In the 87th minute, a free-kick from the left flank was powerfully delivered into the box and headed into to the far corner by Retegui to give them a fighting chance.

However, Al-Qadsiah were indecisive with their final passes in the dying moments of the game, and Al-Hilal held on for an extremely valuable 3-2 victory. The win puts them firmly in first place with 27 points — two ahead of Al-Qadsiah, who have played an extra game.

In Jeddah, Al-Ahli and Al-Khaleej played their postponed match — originally scheduled for Thursday — at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium. The hosts cruised to a 3-1 victory that saw the return of Ivan Toney, who needed 11 minutes to celebrate it with a header from an Eduard Spertsyan free-kick.

Ukrainian midfielder Artem Bondarenko capitalized on a goalkeeper error from Al-Khaleej to score Al-Ahli’s second — making it his third in two games as he recovers from a difficult start — before Francisco Trincao added the third four minutes later. Al-Khaleej scored a late consolation through Thamer Al-Khaibari, but Al-Ahli ran out 4-1 winners after Toney completed his brace with a penalty in stoppage time.

SPL action returns on Saturday for the conclusion of Matchday 11: NEOM vs. Abha kicks off at 5 p.m., before Al-Kholood welcome at 6:05 p.m. and Al-Riyadh face Al-Taawoun at 9 p.m.ey sc