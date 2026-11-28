ALKHOBAR: Al-Qadsiah and Al-Nassr barely had time to settle at the top of the Saudi Pro League before Al-Hilal took back the top spot. Simone Inzaghi’s side secured a 3-1 victory over Al-Ettifaq on Saturday, with Ollie Watkins scoring twice to take his tally to seven goals in nine games for the club since arriving in September.

It was far from a classic but Al-Hilal had too much quality for Al-Ettifaq. Watkins’ goalscoring ability has been a pivotal part of the Blues’ season, but with the injured Ruben Neves absent, Milinkovic-Savic ran the midfield, had a hand in all three goals and capped off his performance with a stellar free kick.

But it was the player facing him that dominated the headlines in the hour before kickoff. Wafi Al-Sharif, 17, was trusted by Al-Ettifaq head coach Arthur Papas to make his full debut, starting on the left side of central midfield. It may not have been a memorable result for the youngster but he more than held his own against one of the league’s best sides, completing the full 90 minutes.

“The young boy showed why he was given a very deserved opportunity and I think he’s got a very mature head on young shoulders,” Papas told Arab News in the post-match press conference.

“I want to praise the academy and the club, because there’s some really good young talent in the club and my job is to find them and give the opportunity,” he said.

Al-Sharif’s inclusion, while impressive, points to the extent to which injuries have plagued Al-Ettifaq. The home side were without Moussa Dembele, Jordan Larsson and Ondrej Duda, forcing Papas into changes that included a shift to a 4-4-2, with Yasir Al-Shammari deputizing on the right flank and Sultan Harun up top.

It was not enough to stop Al-Hilal from taking the lead.

In the 26th minute, a typical combination down the right flank between Milinkovic-Savic and right back Mohammed Mahzari ended with Mahzari in the final third, where his cross was met by a Watkins header for the opener.

Their lead did not last long, as Alvaro Medran’s curler in the 40th minute brought parity. Al-Hilal had cleared a series of corners but the last one fell to Abdoulaye Kante, whose shot caused chaos in the box before dropping back to Medran, who finished with class.

As after their equalizer against Al-Ittihad last month, Al-Ettifaq failed to capitalize on their momentum. The second half saw Al-Hilal dominate for the most part, finally bearing fruit in the 61st minute when Milinkovic-Savic scored a pinpoint free kick to put them back in the lead.

From there fatigue took over Papas’ side and Al-Hilal struck again in the 73rd minute. Milinkovic-Savic sent the ball down the right to substitute Sultan Mandash, who combined with Mahzari to set up a cross that Jack Hendry miscleared with his chest. The ball hung in the air as Hendry and goalkeeper Marek Rodak watched and Watkins tapped in to make it 3-1.

“We won an important game against a good, organized squad but we knew they would have a drop in the second half,” Inzaghi told the press conference.

“Evidently, we capitalized on that.”

Mahzari’s exploits on the right flank earned him the Man of the Match award and Inzaghi was full of praise.

“He is a very important player for the club and is currently having a fantastic season,” he said.

Papas expressed his disappointment in the result despite the performance.

“I am disappointed we lost this game and I’m sure the players feel the same. But I thought we could have won the match. Ultimately, we lost the big moments and I’d like to congratulate Al-Hilal.”