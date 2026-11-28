ALKHOBAR: It was not the prettiest of victories, but Al-Nassr ground out a 1-0 win over a stubborn Al-Hazem side on Matchday 13 of the 2026/27 Saudi Pro League.

Samu Costa scored the game’s only goal in the 25th minute, and that was enough for Ange Postecoglou’s side to secure the three points in a labored showing from the defending champions.

Despite getting ample rest during the international break, Al-Nassr have struggled since their return, losing 3-1 to Al-Ahli in their first match back before edging 10-man Al-Sadd 2-1 in the AFC Champions League Elite.

While two wins from three games is not a bad report card by any means, Al-Nassr will need to regroup before a tough clash with in-form Al-Qadsiah on Dec. 4. Brendan Rodgers’ side have beaten them in every league meeting since their promotion to the Saudi Pro League in 2024.

Against Al-Hazem, Al-Nassr dominated and forced Al-Hazem goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek into four saves. There was also a stellar Joao Felix through ball in the 20th minute; with his back to goal, he lifted the ball into the air before pinging it over the Al-Hazem defense to Cristiano Ronaldo, who rattled the crossbar with a first-time effort.

Ultimately, it was an unfortunate mistake by Al-Hazem that broke the deadlock. In the 25th minute, Felix delivered a low cross into the box that Stanek parried into the path of Samu Costa, and the Portuguese midfielder placed the ball into the net to give Al-Nassr the lead.

The victory puts Al-Nassr level on points with league leaders Al-Qadsiah, both on 31, while Al-Hilal, a point behind on 30, still have two games in hand.