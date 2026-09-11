HONG KONG: Cristiano Ronaldo will have a last crack at winning the Asian Champions League when the continent’s top club competition begins on Monday, with big-spending Saudi teams set to dominate.

The 41-year-old former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus superstar said in August that it was “probably my last year in football.”

The Portuguese attacker has nearly won it all during his club career, including five UEFA Champions League crowns.

But the Asian Champions League has so far eluded the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

His Al Nassr side go into the latest continental campaign under a new coach in former Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, who was sacked by Spurs in June 2025 despite taking them to Europa League glory.

Along with Ronaldo, the Riyadh-based outfit have proven international attacking quality in Kingsley Coman, Sadio Mane and Ronaldo’s Portugal team-mate Joao Felix.

Al Nassr are second in the Saudi Pro League after six matches, behind Al Hilal only on goal difference.

The skipper Ronaldo has been in good form, scoring three times in five league games.

Simone Inzaghi’s Al Hilal present a major obstacle in Ronaldo’s bid to win the AFC Champions League for the first time.

Al Hilal were major spenders in the recent transfer window, snapping up Aston Villa’s England striker Ollie Watkins and Brazil winger Gabriel Martinelli from Arsenal for a combined $150 million.

Japan threat

The format of the Asian Champions League is heavily skewed in favor of teams from Saudi Arabia, which is spending vast fortunes on football and will host the 2034 World Cup.

Since the 2024-2025 season the competition was rebranded as the Champions League Elite and the quarter-finals, semis and final are held in a centralized location in Saudi Arabia.

Al Ahli made the most of home advantage by winning the title in 2025 and 2026.

An Al Ahli side with England’s Ivan Toney in attack beat Japan’s Machida Zelvia 1-0 in extra time in April’s final on home turf in Jeddah.

Al Nassr, Al Ahli and Al Hilal will be joined in this year’s competition by Al Ittihad and Al Qadsiah, making it a bumper five Saudi sides among the 32 teams.

As in recent years, the competition is divided equally into two leagues of East and West.

Each side will play four matches at home and four away.

The biggest threat to the Saudi stranglehold will likely come from Japan — teams from Asia’s strongest footballing nation have reached the final in each of the last four editions.

There are also five J. League teams, prime among them reigning domestic champions Kashima Antlers.

Former Kashima star Yasushi Endo admitted the Saudi teams would be hard to beat.

“It’s difficult for Japanese teams to be champions these days given the financial strength of teams in the West who can invest heavily in players that traditionally play in strong European leagues,” he said.

“With the tournament being played in a centralized format in the West, it also makes things extra difficult.

“We cannot underplay the importance of having large fan support.”