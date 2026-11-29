RIYADH: Saudi rider Khalid Al-Mubti was crowned champion of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee Cup on Saturday evening while his compatriot, Bader Al-Fard, won the Medium Tour three-star class (1.30 meters) at Jump Saudi 2026.

Al-Mubti received the cup from Prince Fahd bin Jalawi, committee vice president, who attended on behalf of Minister of Sport and committee chairman Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal.

Al-Fard achieved a clear round in 55.33 seconds, outperforming fellow Saudi Mishari Al-Harbi, who finished second with a clear round in 55.73 seconds. Their compatriot Mohammed Al-Asaker came in third with a clear round in 57.86 seconds.

The sixth edition of the championships started at the Al-Janadriyah Arena in Riyadh on Thursday. Twenty of the 66 rounds were held, with 267 riders representing 16 countries competing for prizes totaling more than $905,000 (SAR3.4 million). Subsequent rounds will take place on Dec. 3-5 and Dec. 10-12.

In the U-25 riders’ category with a height of 1.35m, Jordanian rider Abdullah Al-Hourani took first place after a faultless performance with a time of 42.46 seconds in the jump-off. He finished ahead of Saudi riders Abdul Rahman Al-Nimr, who was second with four faults and a time of 37.19 seconds, and Omar Al-Areej, third with four faults in the main round and a time of 77.61 seconds.

Saudi rider Abdul Rahman Al-Nimr was crowned first in the intermediate round, one-star category (height of 1.20m), recording 27.37 seconds in the second phase. His compatriot Abdulaziz Al-Dayel came second with a time of 29.79 seconds, while Moroccan Shadi Al-Taifi took third with 29.97 seconds.

In the age groups, Saudi rider Othman Bakerman took the youth competition (height of 1.30m) with no faults and a time of 38.50 seconds in the jump-off, ahead of Saudi rider Lin Al-Sudani who was second with four faults, and a time of 35.92 seconds, and fellow Saudi Abdulhadi Al-Qahtani who was third with four faults and 38.94 seconds.

In the juniors round with a height of 1.10 meters, Saudi Abdullah Ghazawi came first with no faults and a jump-off time of 27.11 seconds. Second was his compatriot, Al-Jawhar Al-Mutairi, with no faults and 27.98 seconds, while the Jordanian Nour Muhammad Al-Far came in third with no faults and a time of 31.06 seconds.

Next Thursday, Dec. 4 will see the start of the second week of Jump Saudi action.