Dubai Basketball will begin its pursuit of the first silverware of the 2026-27 season this weekend as it competes in the inaugural EuroLeague SuperCup at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Sept. 18-19.

The newly launched competition brings together four of Europe’s leading basketball clubs in a final four format, featuring reigning EuroLeague champions Olympiacos Piraeus, EuroLeague runners-up Real Madrid, 2024/25 EuroLeague champions Fenerbahce Istanbul and host-nation representatives Dubai Basketball.

The tournament also marks the beginning of a new era for Dubai Basketball under head coach Xavi Pascual, who will lead the team in its first competitive appearance of the season. The SuperCup will provide the first opportunity for fans to see the club’s new-look roster in action, led by captain Klemen Prepelic.

Dubai Basketball will face Spanish giants Real Madrid in game one on Sept. 18 with the result determining Saturday’s fixture. The winner will advance to the championship game (Sept. 19,) against the winner of Olympiacos Piraeus and Fenerbahce Istanbul, while the losing teams will compete for third place on the same day.

As the only club representing the UAE in the competition, Dubai Basketball will be looking to make history and compete for its first title of the season in front of home-region support at Etihad Arena.

The squad taking place in Abu Dhabi includes:

Justin Anderson

Dwayne Bacon

Davis Bertans

Jaron Blossomgame

Nemanja Dangubic

Mamadi Diakite

Mfiondu Kabengele

Kenan Kamenjas

Kosta Kondic

Davion Mintz

Dzanan Musa

Elie Okobo

Filip Petrusev

Klemen Prepelic

Tornike Shengelia

Thomas Walkup

McKinley Wright IV