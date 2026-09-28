DUBAI: Dubai Basketball will host FC Barcelona at Coca-Cola Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 29, as the team continues its second EuroLeague campaign with another major European test on home court after a one-point thriller last week.

Dubai Basketball opened their EuroLeague season with a dramatic 78–77 victory over SuperCup champions Real Madrid in front of a 7,000-strong home crowd on Thursday.

Following that memorable opening-night result, Dubai Basketball will now face another of European basketball’s most decorated sides.

Tuesday’s matchup will be a familiar occasion for Dubai Basketball Head Coach Xavi Pascual, who will face his former side for the first time since taking charge in Dubai.

The Spanish coach spent eight-and-a-half seasons with FC Barcelona, winning multiple domestic and European honors during his tenure.

Pascual is entering his first EuroLeague season with Dubai Basketball, with the team featuring a revamped 19-man roster as it prepares for a second consecutive campaign in Europe’s premier basketball competition.