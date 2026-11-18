TURIN, Italy: Carlos Alcaraz kept up his strong end-of-season form with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Finals on Wednesday despite taking a medical timeout and getting his left thigh strapped.

Alcaraz, the seven-time Grand Slam champion, extended his winning streak to 11 matches as he seeks a third consecutive indoor title after trophies in Vienna and Paris.

Alcaraz also secured a spot in the semifinals of the elite eight-man event for a second consecutive year when Frances Tiafoe beat home player Flavio Cobolli 7-6 (6), 6-0 in the other group match later.

Alcaraz’s win was his fifth in six matches against top-five players this year. His lone loss came against Jannik Sinner in the Monte Carlo Masters final.

The medical timeout came early in the second set.

“I was playing great and suddenly I felt a little problem in my hamstring,” Alcaraz said. “But just a little bit. I mean, I could play really good tennis since that moment until the end of the match.

“I was trying to stay relaxed, to move not too aggressive. Right now I’m just feeling OK. We will see with my team, with my physio, but I think the rest of the day and tomorrow is really going to be important.”

Alcaraz missed 4 ½ months — he sat out the French Open and Wimbledon — earlier this year due to a right wrist injury.

Tiafoe saved set points

In a matchup of two players making their debut at Finals, Cobolli had two set points in the tiebreaker but Tiafoe saved them both.

After shaking up his diet and training regimen, Tiafoe had the most consistent year of his career, reached the US Open semifinals for a third time, and reached the Finals for the first time at age 28.

It was Tiafoe’s first win at the tournament after Alcaraz beat him in their opener.

Cobolli, a French Open finalist this year, acknowledged after getting beat by Medvedev in his opener that he feels more pressure due to the absence of two-time defending champion and fellow Italian Sinner.

Sinner ended his season early due to a right knee injury.