RIYADH: Saudi Motorsport Company is showcasing the history and evolution of the Formula One stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at LEAP 2026 in Riyadh as a strategic motorsport partner, at which visitors can explore the race’s journey since its inaugural edition in 2021 and purchase tickets for the 2027 race directly from the booth.

Taking place from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, LEAP 2026 brings together global technology leaders, innovators, investors, government representatives and entrepreneurs to explore emerging technologies and the future of digital transformation.

SMC’s presence reflects the growing convergence between motorsport, technology and innovation in the Kingdom, as Saudi Arabia continues to develop the talent, expertise and infrastructure required to establish itself as a global destination for motorsport.

Representing SMC at the conference is its CEO Mansour Al-Mokbel, who also serves as acting CEO of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation. During a panel discussion titled “Building a Motorsport Nation: Inside Saudi Arabia’s Integrated Sports Ecosystem,” Al-Mokbel outlined the Kingdom’s approach to developing motorsport beyond hosting major international championships, with a focus on talent development, national capability building and long-term sporting and economic impact.

Saudi Motorsport Company’s presence at LEAP 2026 reflects the continued development of the Kingdom’s motorsport ecosystem. (Supplied)

The discussion explored pathways for Saudi talent and wider participation, including opportunities for young men and women to develop expertise across technical, operational, organizational and engineering disciplines. These efforts are helping create a clear progression from talent identification and national competition to participation at the international level.

Al-Mokbel also highlighted the role of international championships hosted in the Kingdom in facilitating knowledge transfer and developing local expertise. He pointed to the growing importance of technology and innovation in motorsport, particularly in areas such as digital capabilities, data analytics, engineering and the testing and development of emerging technologies.

He said: “The future of motorsport in the Kingdom is not shaped by drivers on the track alone. It is also built by Saudi talent working across technical and operational disciplines, as well as those involved in organizing and managing major events.

“Our focus is on building an integrated ecosystem that develops these capabilities and creates opportunities to gain experience and transfer knowledge. This strengthens our ability to continue delivering world-class events while supporting the sustainable growth of motorsport in the Kingdom. Technology and innovation are fundamental pillars of this ecosystem, and we aim to empower Saudi talent to play an active role in shaping the future of the sector.”

At the Formula One stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix booth, visitors can explore the race’s development since its debut in 2021 through a range of interactive F1-inspired activities and experiences. The showcase highlights the growth of the event and its role in the Kingdom’s expanding international motorsport landscape.

Fans visiting LEAP 2026 can also purchase tickets for the 2027 F1 stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix directly from the booth, offering visitors the opportunity to secure their place at one of the Kingdom’s major international sporting events.

Since its debut, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has established itself as a major fixture on the F1 calendar. The race is held at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which features a 3.001 km layout and is recognized as the world’s fastest street circuit.

Saudi Motorsport Company’s presence at LEAP 2026 reflects the continued development of the Kingdom’s motorsport ecosystem and its growing links with technology, innovation, talent development and national capability building. These efforts support the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030 and contribute to the Kingdom’s emergence as a leading global destination for motorsport.