RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s “Six Kings Slam” tennis tournament has been postponed until December due to logistical reasons.

The event was set to take place in Riyadh later this month with Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic among the athletes taking part.

The tournament will instead take place on Dec. 27–30, the organizers said on Wednesday.

“The decision reflects Riyadh Season’s commitment to delivering sporting events to the highest standards, following an assessment of the organizational and logistical challenges associated with hosting the tournament and their potential impact on the quality of the audience experience,” the statement said.