RIYADH: Dubai Islamic Bank has agreed to acquire Emirates Islamic in an all-share deal that will create the world’s second-largest listed Islamic banking group by total assets.

The agreement will see DIB have about 585 billion dirhams ($159.2 billion) in assets, cementing its position as the UAE’s largest Islamic banking group.

Emirates NBD will become a significant strategic shareholder in the enlarged bank, according to a joint statement.

The acquisition forms part of a broader consolidation trend among Gulf banks seeking greater scale.

In Abu Dhabi, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank merged in 2017 to create First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE’s largest lender.

Two years later, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank merged with Union National Bank and acquired Al Hilal Bank, forming a group with about 423 billion dirhams in assets.

Al Hilal continued to operate as a separate Islamic banking entity within the group.

Commenting on the latest deal, Fadhel Abdulbaqi Al-Ali, chairman of DIB, said: “This acquisition further establishes DIB as the world’s best Islamic bank with the scale, strength and reach to compete with the largest financial institutions globally and to unlock long-term value for our shareholders.”

Scale and funding

The deal aims to unite DIB’s strength in corporate banking with Emirates Islamic’s established retail banking and deposit franchises.

The parties say the combination would create a broader platform to serve the financing, savings, payments and investment needs of individuals, businesses and institutions, while supporting further investment in digital capabilities.

The transaction reflects a broader consolidation trend driven by the ambition to build scale, enhance operational efficiency, accelerate digital transformation, and strengthen competitiveness, said Kapil Chadda, a partner in financial services at Arthur D. Little.

“As the UAE banking market continues to mature, consolidation is becoming an increasingly important strategic lever for institutions seeking to optimize cost structures, diversify revenue streams, and deploy capital more effectively,” said Chadda.

The largest listed Islamic banking group by total assets is Saudi Arabia's Al Rajhi Bank, with combined total assets of $278 billion.

Strategic benefits

The acquisition is expected to accelerate growth for DIB through a broader customer base and stronger funding franchise.

Emirates Islamic’s deposit base is expected to enhance the combined group’s funding mix, improve funding efficiency and support net financing margins. DIB will also gain Emirates NBD as a strategic and significant shareholder, according to the press release.

For Emirates NBD, the all-share structure would allow it and its shareholders to participate in the combined entity’s future growth and distributions.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, chairman of Emirates NBD, said: “By bringing together two highly complementary Islamic banking franchises, the combination will create a stronger institution to serve customers, support the UAE’s economic ambitions and contribute to Dubai’s continued growth.”

The transaction is subject to the required conditions and regulatory approvals, including final approvals from the Central Bank of the UAE, Capital Markets Authority and other relevant authorities, as well as the necessary shareholder approvals.