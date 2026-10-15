The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is confronting a grave assault on its security as the Houthi militia unleashes relentless missile and drone attacks on its cities, civilian infrastructure and vital economic facilities.

Innocent lives have been lost, families placed in danger and daily life disrupted. These attacks flagrantly violate the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, threatening peace and stability across the region.

For Pakistan, the position has been clear, consistent and unequivocal: The security of Saudi Arabia is of paramount importance, and Pakistan stands firmly alongside the Kingdom in confronting these threats.

Since July 2026, Pakistan has repeatedly condemned Houthi aggression. When the militia threatened Saudi commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Pakistan denounced these actions as threats to maritime security, freedom of navigation and international trade. As attacks intensified against Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran, Pakistan strongly condemned the targeting of civilian and economic facilities and reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s legitimate right to defend its territory, people and national assets.

The subsequent escalation, including attacks targeting the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, has been particularly alarming. The sanctity and security of the Two Holy Mosques are matters of profound significance to Muslims worldwide. Pakistan strongly condemned these provocations and reiterated its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the Haramain Sharifain and the safety of pilgrims and worshippers.

More recently, repeated attacks on Riyadh, including King Khalid International Airport, Abha International Airport, and Dhahran, along with a projectile falling in the vicinity of King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, have underscored the dangerous and indiscriminate nature of this aggression.

Civilian airports, residential areas and essential infrastructure must never become targets of violence. The Houthi militia’s attacks have claimed precious lives, including those of Saudi citizens, a valiant Saudi pilot who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, and nationals of other countries. One Pakistani national has also been killed, while 16 others have been injured. Pakistan mourns the innocent lives lost and expresses its deepest sympathies to the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has demonstrated exemplary leadership in articulating Pakistan’s solidarity with the Kingdom. Through successive statements, he has strongly condemned Houthi militia attacks, reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security, and expressed full support for the Kingdom’s legitimate right to protect its people. His message has remained unwavering that Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with its Saudi brothers and sisters.

This solidarity is rooted in an extraordinary relationship founded upon shared faith, mutual trust, historical bonds and decades of strategic cooperation. The people of Pakistan hold the Kingdom, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and the Saudi people in the highest esteem. Saudi Arabia’s security and stability are deeply important to Pakistan, just as Pakistan’s friendship with the Kingdom has remained steadfast through changing regional circumstances.

The signing of the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye on Aug. 7, 2026, marked a historic milestone in this enduring partnership. The agreement embodies a shared commitment to collective security, deterrence and the defense of sovereignty and territorial integrity of the parties. It is defensive in nature, directed against no country, and firmly grounded in international law and the principles of the UN Charter.

The emergency meeting of the alliance’s Strategic-Political and Defense Committee in Riyadh on Oct. 5 further demonstrated the three countries’ determination to translate their commitments into practical cooperation. By reaffirming collective defense obligations and agreeing to take the necessary measures for the Kingdom’s defense, the alliance sent a powerful message of unity and resolve.

Pakistan also deeply appreciates the vigilance, courage and professionalism of the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces, whose tireless efforts have led to the interception of numerous incoming missiles and drones, protected civilian lives and defended the Kingdom’s critical infrastructure under exceptionally challenging circumstances.

At the same time, Pakistan remains committed to lasting peace and stability in Yemen and the wider region. However, no political grievance or regional dispute can justify deliberate attacks against civilians, holy sites or civilian infrastructure. The Houthi militia must immediately cease its aggression. At this critical juncture, the international community must speak with one voice against these attacks and support efforts to safeguard the Kingdom’s sovereignty and regional security.

Saudi Arabia does not stand alone. Pakistan’s solidarity is not merely a diplomatic expression; it is a solemn commitment rooted in brotherhood, mutual confidence and shared security. As the Kingdom confronts these challenges, Pakistan will continue to stand firmly and resolutely alongside its Saudi brothers and sisters.

• Ahmad Farooq is Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia.