RIYADH: Public Investment Fund-owned Diriyah Co. has secured $640 million in financing from Alinma Bank to develop hospitality assets in Wadi Safar, expanding its luxury hotel and residential offering.

The financing will support the delivery of hospitality assets across the 62-sq.-km destination, which is being developed as an exclusive residential and leisure district neighboring the core Diriyah development area, the company said in a statement.

The agreement comes as Saudi Arabia’s tourism industry expands, with the Kingdom welcoming about 123 million domestic and international tourists in 2025, an increase of around 6 percent from a year earlier.

Tourism spending reached a record SR304 billion ($81.8 billion), up 7 percent, according to the Ministry of Tourism’s 2025 annual statistical report.

Diriyah Co. Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo said: “We are delighted at the confidence our partners at Alinma Bank have shown in the opportunities that Diriyah Co. offers and we are delighted to have signed this deal to enable the ongoing development of these globally renowned properties.”

First financing deal

The agreement is the first of its kind between Diriyah Co. and Alinma Bank. The company said it reinforces financial-sector and investor confidence in the long-term investment potential of the development program across Diriyah and Wadi Safar.

“Developing a portfolio of world-class leading hotel brands in Wadi Safar is a key factor in our ongoing hospitality strategy,” Inzerillo said.

Alinma Bank Managing Director and CEO Abdullah Ali Al-Khalifa said the agreement reflected the bank’s confidence in Diriyah Co.’s ambitious development projects and its pivotal role in building one of the world’s largest urban development projects.

He said Alinma provides integrated financing solutions compliant with Shariah principles, supporting promising projects and sustainable economic growth in line with Saudi Vision 2030

He said Alinma provides integrated Shariah-compliant financing solutions that support sustainable economic growth, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Luxury destination

Wadi Safar is being developed as a high-end hospitality and residential destination featuring international hotel brands, a Greg Norman-designed championship golf course and an international equestrian and polo centre.

The development forms part of Diriyah, one of Saudi Arabia’s major giga-projects aimed at expanding the Kingdom’s tourism, cultural and residential offerings.

Construction advances

Diriyah Co. has awarded more than $30 billion in contracts for the $63.2 billion giga-project, with construction progressing across the core Diriyah development area and neighboring Wadi Safar.

The core Diriyah development covers 14 sq. km, while the Wadi Safar masterplan spans 62 sq. km.