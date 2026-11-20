JEDDAH: The scent of oud, photographs of old Jeddah, and a panoramic view of the city make a stay at Assila, a Luxury Collection Hotel, feel both familiar and refreshingly different.

The hotel had been on my to-visit list for a long time, and I was glad to finally have the chance to check in. As a mother of two young children, I was looking forward to a spacious suite, a comfortable bed and a few quiet hours to myself.

The generous living room featured vibrant U-shaped sofas and a large artwork that rewarded a closer look, whenever I could draw my attention away from the windows. (Supplied)

The welcome was distinctly Saudi. Oud scents the entrance, bringing back memories of walking through the alleys of Al-Balad. A colorful glass chandelier hangs overhead, while a large wall displays photographs of old Jeddah and its architecture. These details establish a connection to the city, reflecting the authenticity suggested by the hotel’s Arabic name.

That attention to art continued in my panoramic suite on the 14th floor. The generous living room featured vibrant U-shaped sofas and a large artwork that rewarded a closer look, whenever I could draw my attention away from the windows.

The view is the suite’s standout feature. King Fahd’s Fountain, the Red Sea, surrounding towers and rooftops stretched into the distance. Although Jeddah is home, I had never seen it quite like this before. Looking out over familiar streets from above gave me a fresh appreciation of the city.

A generous welcome spread provided another reason to settle in: chocolates, Middle Eastern sweets, cheesecake and assorted tarts were accompanied by dates, nuts, raspberries and bottled water. Saudi coffee added a familiar touch, while dates served with tahini, my favorite combination, were especially welcome.

Acropora Spa. (Supplied)

The cheesecake was also a highlight. Between the treats, the comfortable seating and the view, I was in no hurry to leave my suite.

The layout of the room also worked well. A large sliding door off the corridor separated the bedroom from the living area, providing privacy and making the sleeping space feel secluded. The wonderfully comfortable bed was particularly welcome. The spacious bathroom, finished in white and beige, was immaculately presented. Mosaic detailing around the bathtub echoed the spa’s design, while natural marble flooring complemented the soft colors. Much as I enjoyed the bathtub, the rain shower was my favorite feature.

My two-night stay included complimentary breakfast at TwentyFour on both mornings.

A visit to the hotel’s Acropora Spa gave me another opportunity to unwind. Its interiors draw inspiration from corals and the sea, continuing the connection to Jeddah’s coastal setting — a design choice I very much appreciated.

Rashan provided a much-needed Swedish massage with deep-tissue work. Professional and attentive throughout, she adjusted the pressure carefully, and clearly explained what she was doing and drew my attention to areas of tension. Her thoughtful approach made the treatment feel personal and encouraged me to pay closer attention to how my body was feeling.

Rooftop swimming pool. (Supplied)

The manicure and pedicure were among the best I have experienced. Seated with an expansive view of the city, I could enjoy the surroundings while receiving the treatments. Both Jinky and Rashan stood out for their attentive service.

After the massage, ginger tea served with dried pineapple and a drizzle of honey provided a delicious finishing touch and a reason to linger a little longer.

The suite’s space, privacy and comfort earned it a 10 out of 10 from me. For someone accustomed to a busy routine, the chance to rest, enjoy the view and take time over a reinvigorating spa treatment made my two night-stay feel like a real treat.