RIYADH: Nouf AlDossari is the founder of SaudiExplorer, an Instagram page dedicated to discovering and sharing places and experiences from across the Kingdom. Since launching the page in 2019, the 27-year-old has explored numerous parts of the country while highlighting local businesses, culture, heritage and some of Saudi Arabia’s less well-known experiences.

“I’ve always enjoyed trying something I haven’t tried before, visiting somewhere I haven’t been, discovering a new local business or finding something interesting in my own city,” she tells Arab News.

What began as a way to document her own experiences in Riyadh gradually grew into a platform dedicated to discovering what makes the Kingdom unique. Supporting local businesses has remained an important part of that journey, as has exploring communities, traditions and landscapes beyond the capital.

“I wanted to explore my own country, understand more about where I come from, learn about our heritage and culture, and experience the different sides of Saudi Arabia,” she says.

For Nouf, however, exploration is not necessarily about crossing destinations off a list. It can be as simple as sitting down for breakfast with family in nature, discovering flowers in bloom, or seeing a familiar landscape from an entirely different perspective.

Her journey is driven by a desire to better understand her country, from its landscapes and traditions to the people and businesses shaping its communities. “It’s not always about finding the biggest or most famous destination,” she says. “Sometimes it’s about discovering a small place that has its own story and sharing that with other people.”

Here, AlDossari shares five places in Saudi Arabia that have made the biggest impression on her.

Al-Baha

Al-Baha. (Shutterstock)

Al-Baha is special to me because I genuinely love being outdoors. I love the greenery, the forests and the open spaces, and I also love how the traditional villages give you that connection to the region’s heritage. It’s one of those places where you do not need a packed itinerary. You can simply explore the forests, visit the villages, slow down and enjoy being surrounded by nature. Take your time. Do not rush through Al-Baha just to tick places off a list. Spend time in the traditional villages and enjoy the landscape.

One of my favorite things is seeing how completely different the atmosphere feels when the weather changes, especially when the landscape is green and surrounded by clouds.

Qalat Mulayh

Qalat Mulayh. (Supplied)

Qalat Mulayh (a desert oasis with water pools) is special to me because of the memories I have there with my family. We went early in the morning, prepared breakfast and just enjoyed nature together. There was no WiFi, so everyone was actually disconnected from their phones and present in the moment; that is what I loved most about the experience. It was not just about seeing a waterfall or taking pictures. It was about spending quality time together.

I would recommend going early and making it a breakfast outing rather than treating it as a quick photo stop. But wear comfortable shoes and check the weather before you go.

Taif rose farms

Taif rose farms. (Supplied)

The rose farms represent such an important part of Taif’s identity and heritage. I love experiences where you can see the story behind something, rather than simply seeing the final product. During rose season, you can actually see the farms, learn how the roses are harvested and understand how they are turned into rose water, oils, perfumes and other products.

If you want to experience the farms, timing is very important. The main rose season is generally around March and April, and the roses are harvested early in the morning, so I would definitely plan to visit around those months.

Tumair’s lavender fields

Tumair’s lavender fields. (Supplied)

The lavender fields caught my attention because I genuinely did not expect to find something like this in the Riyadh Region. Seeing these fields of purple lavender within the Saudi landscape was such a beautiful discovery. It’s exactly the kind of experience I love sharing because it makes you realize there are still so many unexpected places to discover close to home.

It is a lovely seasonal experience if you enjoy flowers, photography or simply finding somewhere different without travelling too far from Riyadh. But do check that the lavender is actually in bloom before you go. And don’t treat it as just a quick photo stop. Take your time, walk around and enjoy the atmosphere, because that’s what makes the experience memorable.

Accents in Riyadh’s Souq Al-Zal

Accents Coffee, Souq Al-Zal. (Shutterstock)

One of my favorite hidden finds in Riyadh is Accents, tucked away in the historic Souq Al-Zal area (pictured). What I love about it is that it’s more than just a place to stop for coffee. The space also showcases locally made Saudi items, art and crafts, which makes discovering it feel like part of exploring the souq itself. I think places like this are what make exploring Riyadh special. You can be walking through one of the oldest parts of the city and come across something completely unexpected. That feeling of discovering something I did not know was there is what keeps me exploring.