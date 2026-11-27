VIENNA: An Austrian appeals court turned fallen property tycoon Rene Benko’s suspended 15-month sentence for insolvency-related fraud into six months in prison on Friday, a court spokesperson said.

A lower court in Benko’s home city of Innsbruck convicted him on December 10, 2025, of hiding valuables from creditors, including two luxury watches and cuff links found in a safe, his second conviction for insolvency-related fraud.

His sentence also included a fine of $4,743.

Since then, he was convicted at a retrial in September of a second count in his first criminal case, increasing his sentence in that case to 30 months from an original two years, of which he has now served 22 months.

Benko was convicted of aggravated fraud this month in a third criminal trial, and sentenced to an additional two years in prison. He is appealing that decision.

Benko is currently under house arrest, wearing an ankle monitor, in Innsbruck.

Friday’s decision by the appeals court in Innsbruck, which effectively replaced the original suspended sentence and fine at first instance with the six-month prison sentence, took into account the increased sentence at retrial in September, a spokesperson for the court said.