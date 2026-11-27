STOCKHOLM: Sweden’s BAE Systems Hagglunds said Friday it had been awarded contracts worth a total of $6 billion from Finland, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden for the delivery of more than 400 CV90 combat vehicles.

“The procurements will significantly strengthen the defenses of the participating nations’ armed forces and increase interoperability and readiness for the region,” BAE Hagglunds said in a statement after the contracts were signed in Stockholm.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, writing on X, hailed the deal as “one of the largest orders ever for the Swedish defense industry.”

“In the current serious security situation, we are strengthening our countries’ defenses and making NATO stronger,” he said, adding that Sweden’s share of the order was 60 vehicles.

Finland had on Thursday already announced its share of the deal, saying it would buy 160 CV90s for some $3 billion.

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said in a statement the vehicles would “significantly strengthen Army capabilities in NATO’s High North” and “generate cost benefits and improve security of supply as more countries will be using the same type of equipment.”