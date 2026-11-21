BRUSSELS, Belgium: Almost all flights are set to be canceled in Belgium on Monday after the country’s air traffic controller said its staff will take part in a national strike against government austerity measures.

Skeyes, the company responsible for air traffic control in the country, said Saturday it will be unable to provide regular services at Belgian airports and in the airspace between 7:00 am (0600 GMT) and 9:00 p.m. (2000 GMT) on November 23.

“The anticipated staffing levels will not allow the safe handling of regular air traffic to be guaranteed during this period. Skeyes is therefore obliged to temporarily suspend the services concerned,” the company said.

Belgium has seen repeated rounds of strikes in recent months against efforts by Prime Minister Bart De Wever to save 10 billion euros over the next few years in a bid to reduce the country’s high deficit.

Skeyes said essential minimum services required for emergencies and other safety-critical flights will remain available.

But Charleroi Airport, a major European hub for low-cost airline Ryanair, said the controllers’ strike will result “in the complete shutdown of all the country’s airports for an entire day,” affecting thousands of passengers.

“Without air traffic control, no flights can take off or land,” the airport said, condemning what it described as a “last-minute decision” with “disastrous consequences.”

Brussels airport — the country’s largest — said that the majority of departing and arriving flights “will have to be canceled.”

De Wever, a Flemish conservative, has been locked in protracted talks with his governing partners to try to find a deal on a new cost-cutting budget by Monday.

Earlier this month he offered his resignation after his coalition failed to reach a deal.

But Belgium’s King Philippe refused to accept it and gave him more time to find a solution.