HALIFAX, Nova Scotia: Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty said on Saturday he had seen no change in military cooperation with the United States, despite a reported Pentagon directive imposing new restrictions on defense ties between the longtime allies.

McGuinty said he had not seen a classified memo that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly circulated last week setting out constraints on military cooperation with Canada.

“I still see no daylight between what we’re doing, military to military, and otherwise,” McGuinty told Reuters on the sidelines of a security conference in Halifax.

He said the two countries’ armed forces continued working “hand in glove” on operations, including efforts to stop trafficking of cocaine, fentanyl and other illegal drugs in the Caribbean, integrated missile systems and scrambling fighter jets to respond to threats across North America.

The Washington Post reported Friday that Hegseth had issued the classified directive, citing officials familiar with the decision. The precise scope of the reported restrictions remained unclear, and the newspaper said it had not seen the memo.

The Pentagon said it was refocusing its relationship with Canada around US defense priorities.

“The Department of War is taking steps to ensure its engagements with Canada advance tangible US defense objectives and ultimately support a reinvigorated defense relationship,” chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell told AFP.

Washington was prioritizing bilateral cooperation to strengthen the defense of the Americas while supporting Canada's ability to meet its NATO commitments, Parnell said.

He said the guidance did not affect defense intelligence cooperation, the binational North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) or cooperation through NATO.

US Senator Mike Rounds, a South Dakota Republican, said defense officials had briefed him on the memo, which he described as containing no major new measures beyond steps American military officials had taken for years.

Canada's Defense Ministry said it would not speculate on media reports but stressed that defense cooperation between the two countries continued.

“Canada and the United States have a long history of defense cooperation built on a shared commitment to continental defense and protecting our collective security around the globe. This collaborative work continues,” spokesman Tony Wright said in a statement.

McGuinty said the countries' 70-year partnership under NORAD had provided an effective continental defense system and that Ottawa wanted to continue investing in and cooperating through it.

The reported Pentagon move comes amid strained relations under US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly suggested Canada should become the 51st US state, imposed tariffs on Canadian goods and criticized Ottawa's defense spending.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has rejected Trump's annexation rhetoric and called for a reassessment of the global security order, prompting Ottawa to accelerate its defense investments.

McGuinty said Canada needed to take greater responsibility for its own security, particularly in the Arctic, and was working to develop a domestic alternative to Starlink satellite communications to safeguard its sovereignty.

Canada said last year it had reached NATO's defense spending target of 2 percent of gross domestic product for the first time. The government plans to increase spending to 5 percent of GDP by 2035.

“We’ve been in a comfortable position for decades, but things have now changed,” McGuinty said.