ALKHOBAR: It is a rare sight when Brendan Rodgers’ Al-Qadsiah go 70 minutes without scoring in the Saudi Pro League. The Knights of the Eastern Province were tested by a stubborn Al-Fayha on their return to league action on Matchday 13, but ultimately secured the victory after a decisive substitution by Rodgers.

Al-Qadsiah’s usual home, Prince Mohammed bin Fahad Stadium, was unavailable due to winter overseeding, so the match was played at rivals’ Al-Ettifaq Stadium. Al-Qadsiah’s new and highly awaited Aramco Stadium has yet to be officially inaugurated for league games.

With key players Mateo Retegui and Christopher Bonsu Baah still missing due to injuries suffered over the past four weeks, Al-Qadsiah struggled to break down their compact opponents, coached by Fabio Carille, one of the league’s most renowned defensive coaches.

Al-Fayha defended in a 5-3-2 block, with Yago Souza dropping from the right wing to form a back five and stifle Al-Qadsiah’s usual combinations and cutback crosses into the heart of the box.

Goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera did well to keep them out with three saves, but the usual vigor Al-Qadsiah have come to show in their offensive outings — as seen in their 5-1 drubbing of Shabab Al-Ahli in the AFC Champions League Elite on Tuesday — was evidently missing.

And yet, Al-Qadsiah emerged with the three points, putting on a clinic in the final 20 minutes of the game to move back to the top of the SPL standings, albeit with second-placed Al-Hilal just a point behind and holding two games in hand.

The tide turned for Al-Qadsiah around the hour mark, when Turki Al-Ammar came on to replace Suleiman Sani in the left wing-back position. Al-Ammar drifted across the pitch from that position and, in the 71st minute, found himself in the right half-space, taking down an Al-Fayha clearance on the edge of the box with his chest before lofting the ball into the bottom far corner.

Al-Qadsiah right wing-back Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat took notice and tried his luck from an identical position. Al-Fayha midfielder Ali Al-Hussain won possession from Julian Quinones outside the box in the 89th minute, but his tackle sent the ball straight toward Abu Al-Shamat, who cut inside and powered a strike into the exact same corner as Al-Ammar to seal the game.

“I know that, recently, we’ve won games with five or six goals — but winning 1-0 and 2-0 is equally as enjoyable,” Rodgers said in the post-match press conference. “But we had to work very hard tonight. Al-Fayha are a very good team, but I thought we totally deserved the win.”

Rodgers singled out Al-Ammar for praise.

“Turki is very important. His contributions when he comes into games are huge. He has quality, and his goal was brilliant technique,” he said. “I just know that when he enters the field, he can produce moments of magic and real quality like that.

“When you have so many competitions, you need all the players in the squad. Mahamadou Sangare and Mohammed Al-Qahtani came in and brought good energy. In the modern game, with so many competitions, it is not about the 11 players who start, but the ones who finish.”

Carille, for his part, expressed his pride in Al-Fayha despite the result.

“Our tactical level was very high. We closed down their wing-backs, reached their final third a number of times, but we just could not get the final touch,” he told Arab News. “Overall, I’m very satisfied with what our players produced tonight.”