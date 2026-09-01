ASHEVILLE: EU economy chief Valdis Dombrovskis said Tuesday that it is not the time to “normalize” Moscow’s presence at G20 meetings as European leaders pushed back against the Russian finance minister’s attendance at ongoing talks.



“I think the European position is known,” Dombrovskis told reporters on the sidelines of the US-hosted finance leaders’ gathering in Asheville, North Carolina.



“We do not think now is the time to normalize Russia” or its presence at such talks, the Latvian official said.



His comments come as Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors prepare to open a second day of meetings, with issues like economic “imbalances” on the agenda.



This is likely to hit at concerns over China’s excess industrial capacity and what Washington deems “unfair trading practices.”



The finance leaders of major global economies are gathered Monday and Tuesday in this Blue Ridge Mountains city.



But their talks have been overshadowed by the US-Israel war with Iran, President Donald Trump’s tariffs and European leaders’ frustrations over the unexpected attendance of Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.



Siluanov’s appearance, after the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, sparked protests from European leaders who have sought to isolate Moscow on the world stage.



A traditional “family photo” of officials was taken Monday without Siluanov, and away from credentialed media, as European officials declined to appear in a picture with their Russian counterpart.



Moscow has intensified its strikes on Kyiv this summer, more than four-and-a-half years into its invasion. US-brokered talks remain frozen while the Kremlin has maintained its maximalist demands to end the war.



Siluanov also held a bilateral meeting with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Asheville.



- Breakthroughs tough -



With the United States holding the rotating G20 presidency, Washington has been trying to rally partners toward greater economic pressure on Iran and to find ways to boost growth.



The G20 comprises 19 nations plus the EU and the African Union, and was established in the wake of the 1997-1998 Asian financial crisis to boost global economic and financial stability.



With all eyes on the group’s ability to tackle major economic issues together, US officials have been pushing to reach agreement on a final joint communique.



The G20 finance talks also set the stage for a leaders’ summit that Trump will convene in December in Miami.



Yet, “very few recent G20 meetings have produced significant breakthroughs, and it’s unlikely that this one will,” said James Lindsay of the Council on Foreign Relations think tank.



Lindsay told AFP there are “significant differences” among G20 ministers, including over how to deal with China’s excess manufacturing capacity and with Iran sanctions.



Washington’s invitation of Siluanov “certainly doesn’t help US efforts to enlist the Europeans” in piling further pressure on Iran or fostering acceptance of Trump’s economic policies, he added.



There is also unhappiness over the exclusion of G20 member South Africa this year, Lindsay said.



Even as leaders may find agreement on topics like artificial intelligence on the formal US agenda, there remain big differences between Washington and Beijing as well as with its allies, including neighboring Canada, he added.



This makes it tough to reach meaningful breakthroughs in the December leaders’ summit.