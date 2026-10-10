JAKARTA: The maintenance arm of Indonesia’s national flag carrier Garuda Indonesia has signed a concession agreement with Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority to operate and manage the upkeep facility at Muscat International Airport, as the company seeks to expand its presence in the Middle East.

The deal was signed by Garuda Maintenance Facility AeroAsia CEO Andi Fahrurrozi and Oman CAA President Naif Ali Al-Abri on the sidelines of the Civil Aviation Investment Forum in Muscat earlier this week.

Under the 20-year agreement, GMF will “develop and operate the hangar and supporting facilities, bringing its technical expertise and experience in aircraft maintenance services,” the Indonesian company said in a statement, adding that development will be carried out in phases.

“The development of an MRO facility in Oman marks the first step in establishing GMF’s operational presence closer to customers in the Middle East and surrounding regions,” Fahrurrozi said.

“With our experience and capabilities, we see an opportunity to serve a broader aircraft maintenance market while contributing to the growth of Oman’s aviation industry.”

Oman, meanwhile, will serve as “the hangar owner and concession provider, as well as the aviation regulator responsible for ensuring compliance with applicable aviation regulations and safety standards” in the Gulf nation.

“The agreement aims to provide heavy maintenance and periodic inspection services for the fleets of national, regional, and international airlines, transforming Muscat International Airport into an integrated regional hub for aviation maintenance and services by leveraging the Sultanate of Oman’s strategic location,” Oman’s CAA said.

“It also aims to facilitate the transfer of knowledge and advanced technologies in airframe, engine, and avionics maintenance, while creating specialized employment opportunities for national talent.”

Indonesia’s GMF has been seeking to expand its global market presence, including through its participation earlier this year at the commercial aviation exhibition MRO Middle East, where Fahrurrozi took part in discussions with potential partners in the region, such as Turkish Airlines Technic, Saudia Cargo, and Etihad Engineering.