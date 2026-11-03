LONDON: The Japanese Embassy in Saudi Arabia said Tuesday it had canceled the sixth Japan Festival, scheduled for November.

“Although we know many of you were looking forward to this year’s Japan Festival, we have made this difficult decision, prioritizing the safety of all our visitors and participants above all else,” the embassy said in a statement on X.

Despite the move, the Japanese Embassy said it would begin preparations for next year’s festival, promising “an even more vibrant festival to further deepen the friendship between Japan and Saudi Arabia.”