BARCELONA, Spain: Spaniards will vote in a general election Sunday, with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez seeking to fend off conservative and far-right challengers to earn yet another term.

Sánchez’s main rival is conservative Alberto Núñez Feijóo, while the far-right’s Santiago Abascal is vying to play kingmaker to Núñez Feijóo and usher in a right-wing coalition.

Here’s what you need to know about the top candidates.

Sánchez has led a progressive government since 2018

Pedro Sánchez of the Socialist Party has led Spain’s government since 2018, making him one of Europe’s longest-serving leaders.

With his polished appearance and command of English, Sánchez has become a darling of the global progressive movement.

He has staked out strong positions against US President Donald Trump and the US-Israeli war against Iran, as well as Israel’s military operations in Gaza. He has remained firm on his pro-migration policies amid a wider anti-immigration mood sweeping the developed world. He has overseen Europe’s fastest growing major economy for several years, but greater wealth has not helped extinguish anger over rising housing costs.

Sánchez, 54, is a fierce campaigner who has outwitted adversaries both inside and outside his party and repeatedly beaten the odds, earning him the reputation of a political escape artist.

The most recent example of his electoral savvy came in 2023 when Sánchez’s Socialist Party took a beating in regional elections. Instead of licking his wounds, the very next day he stunned the country by calling for a general election, and he campaigned on fears of the far right entering government. The audacious move worked, and voters let him stay in office after forming another left-wing coalition.

Now the trained economist arguably faces his greatest challenge. He is dogged by legal cases involving corruption by a former minister and top officials in his party as well as his wife — who denies wrongdoing.

Sánchez’s fate will most likely depend not only on his Socialists rallying but also a group of smaller parties to the Left outperforming polling that predicts they will lose votes.

Feijóo projects himself as a sensible center-right administrator

Alberto Núñez Feijóo of the Popular Party is a lifelong civil servant-turned-politician who has avoided scandal and projects himself as a sensible, moderate and effective center-right administrator.

Known nationally by his second last name, Feijóo won election after election in Galicia during the 13 years in which he governed the rural northwest corner of Spain. Despite being a less-developed region, Galicia has a long tradition of producing strong politicians. Among them were 20th-century dictator Francisco Franco and former Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who ran Spain from 2011 until 2018 — the last time the Popular Party led Spain.

Feijóo, 65, wants to reduce government regulations and lower taxes and, like Sánchez, is staunchly pro-European Union. If he wins, Feijóo is expected to mend bridges with the US and Israel.

Feijóo made the leap to take over his party in time to lead it during the previous general election, when he failed to oust Sánchez.

That means the pressure is on Feijóo to make good on the broad support the Popular Party has maintained since then.

While the low-key Feijóo may be overshadowed by his rivals, he is in charge of the Popular Party’s finely tuned vote-winning machine that’s entrenched in the capital, Madrid, as well as many of Spain’s rural provinces.

Abascal and Vox aim for a role in a right-leaning coalition

Bearded and barrel-chested in his tailored suits, Santiago Abascal is a member of the global populist right who exudes macho toughness, and his candidacy could ensure Feijóo has a coalition to govern.

Abascal, 50, is from Spain’s northern Basque Country. Like many politicians from across the spectrum in Spain, his ultranationalist ideology was shaped in response to the violence of the region’s separatist group ETA, which disbanded in 2018.

The first part of Abascal’s political career was as a rank-and-file member of the Popular Party before he and others splintered off to found Vox in late 2013. He quickly took over as its leader and has maintained firm control of the party ever since.

His ideology fits within the wider populist right movement, from the US to Europe. He is a staunch defender of Israel and has strongly criticized Spain’s position under Sánchez toward the country. He wants to slash government regulations for business and cut taxes, and is an open admirer of Argentina’s chainsaw-wielding President Javier Milei.

Like Milei, Abascal slams progressive causes, including feminist thought, while dismissing climate change. Vox is not openly hostile to the EU, unlike other far-right European parties, but Abascal blames immigration for Spain’s cost-of-living pains.

Far-right parties like Vox have been boxed out of government in Spain since the return of democracy following Franco’s death in 1975. After losing seats in the 2023 election, Vox is aiming for a rebound that would afford it the leverage to demand ministries as a junior member in what Abascal hopes will be Feijóo’s triumphal government.

Smaller parties might be influential in a close vote

Right-wing voters who find Vox too mild can opt for “Se Acabó la Fiesta” (The Party Is Over), the political vehicle of a far-right social media influencer.

On the other end of the spectrum, in-fighting impeded smaller progressive parties from remaking an electoral coalition that helped the left stay in power in 2023. This time, the Frente Amplio (Broad Front) will compete with Podemos (We Can) for the most left-leaning of voters. That will hurt both their prospects, as well as Sánchez’s shot at forming another left-wing coalition.

There are also traditional parties that focus on influencing how policies and laws impact their home territories. These regionalist parties in Catalonia, the Basque Country, Galicia and the Canary Islands could play a role in forming a ruling coalition if the results are close.