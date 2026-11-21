PARIS: A French court on Friday sentenced three policemen to serve time over the beating of a black music producer in 2020, recognizing the assault as racist in a rare such ruling in a police brutality case.

The assault on Michel Zecler, now 47, triggered renewed outrage in France over police violence, which victims and researchers say is systemic but authorities and law enforcement unions claim is limited to isolated cases.

The court sentenced Aurelien Lapersonne, 29, to five years in jail, including three suspended.

Philippe Tondeux, 50, was sentenced to five years, including three-and-a-half suspended.

Pierre Plantier, 37, was sentenced to five years, four of which were suspended, and was to serve the one year with an ankle tag instead of behind bars.

Lapersonne and Tondeux were to be jailed at a later date.

All three officers — who had faced charges of battery and forging a police report afterwards — had apologized to Zecler earlier on Friday, with Plantier in tears.

Tondeux said he regretted the image he had given of the police force.

The officers stopped Zecler outside his Paris studio on November 21, 2020, during the Covid pandemic, accusing him of failing to wear a mandatory face mask.

The investigation showed they pushed him into the entrance of his office and beat him in an assault recorded by his security cameras.

The beating left him with head trauma, a wound to the lip and scalp, and a complete rupture of his biceps tendon.

Zecler said the officers used a racist slur against him on several occasions during the beating.

Police accused Zecler of attacking them and trying to grab one of their weapons, but the video footage contradicted the claims.