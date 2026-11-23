JAKARTA, Indonesia: Rescue teams searching for 34 missing workers after a fire swept through a candy factory in Indonesia recovered human remains in 24 body bags, though authorities said Sunday it was too early to determine the death toll.

The National Search and Rescue Agency earlier said the fire killed at least three workers. However, in its latest statement, it said the recovered remains and body parts still required forensic examination and identification.

The blaze at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia factory in Banten province was largely contained Sunday, but some areas were still inaccessible.

The fire started around 5 p.m. Saturday and flames engulfed the three-story building in the Serang district of Banten province, which borders the capital, Jakarta.

Fifteen fire trucks, supported by water cannons, were deployed to battle the flames in several parts of the facility more than 12 hours after the fire began, said Rizky Dwianto, an operations official at the Banten Search and Rescue Agency. A joint rescue team, including police, the military, the Indonesian Red Cross and volunteers, was at the scene.

A drone view of emergency services personnel gathered near body bags outside a PT Fonusa Agung Mulia factory following a fire, in Cikande, Serang regency, Banten province, Indonesia, November 22, 2026. (REUTERS)

Debris littered the floor of the burned-out structure, including twisted metal and blackened, corrugated iron roofing.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known. Survivors said the flames originated from a cooling unit on the third floor, local media reported.

Five workers were injured and 34 remain missing

The factory produces Milkita, an Indonesian brand of milk-based candies and snack products exported to more than 40 countries worldwide.

The company’s chief executive, Steven Wijaya, told a joint news conference with authorities in Serang on Sunday that about 300 workers were inside the factory compound, with 65 workers believed to have been in the affected area when the fire broke out.

He said as of Sunday afternoon, 24 workers had returned home.

“We are deeply concerned by this tragedy,” Wijaya said. “We have established a hotline for relatives seeking information on missing family members and are maintaining regular communication with affected families.”

Wijaya said that the factory regularly conducted emergency and evacuation drills in conjunction with local firefighters. He said that the facility had adequate evacuation routes and fire protection systems, including hydrants and water reserves, that complied with applicable safety standards and were functioning at the time of the fire.

In a statement released late Sunday, authorities said 63 people were believed to have been in the area at the time. Of those, 29 were confirmed alive, including five hospitalized with injuries, while 34 workers remained missing.

Authorities collect DNA samples for identification

The condition of the victims made visual identification impossible, prompting authorities to urge family members to provide DNA samples and other information that could be used to identify their loved ones, said Wahyu Hidayati Dwi Palupi, who heads the National Police’s victim identification division.

She said that body bags containing the remains of the victims were transferred to a hospital for identification.

Although the blaze had largely been contained Sunday, firefighters were carrying out intensive cooling operations before they could access all parts of the factory, said Tubagus Mahfud, operations chief of the Serang fire department.

“We are conducting sweeps in the areas that have already been brought under control,” Mahfud said. “Parts of the structure had collapsed, while poor lighting conditions required firefighters to proceed cautiously.”

He also said that the factory’s production materials could cause the fire to reignite, making it critical to complete cooling operations.

Anxious relatives waited for news outside the burned-out factory.

Indonesia has experienced a series of deadly industrial fires in recent years, raising concerns about workplace safety standards and emergency preparedness at manufacturing facilities in the country.