SYDNEY: A Sydney ‌man who wrestled a gun from one of the attackers during a mass shooting ​at Bondi Beach in December received Australia’s highest civilian bravery award on Sunday, the nation’s Governor-General said.

Ahmed Al-Ahmed intervened when two men opened fire on a Jewish celebration at the famous beach, killing 15 people in ‌an antisemitic attack motivated ‌by Islamic State ​ideology.

Al-Ahmed ‌hid ⁠behind ​parked cars ⁠before charging at one of the gunmen from behind, seizing his rifle and knocking him to the ground. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds during his action that saved several lives, authorities have ⁠said.

Governor-General Sam Mostyn said Al-Ahmed ‌had been ‌awarded the Cross of Valour, ​the sixth honor ‌of its kind bestowed for civilian bravery.

“Ahmed ‌Al-Ahmed displayed acts of the most conspicuous courage in circumstances of extreme peril to disarm an armed individual at Bondi Beach,” ‌the award citation said.

It was one of four bravery awards ⁠announced ⁠related to the terror attack that sparked new laws for a national gun buyback, tighter background checks for gun licenses and a crackdown on hate crimes.

Since the shooting, Al-Ahmed, a Muslim father of two, has been hailed as a hero around the world, including by US President Donald Trump who said ​he was “a ​very, very brave person” who saved many lives.