Madrid: Police on Friday began moving hundreds of migrants from the beaches of Ceuta to the Spanish enclave’s port area. During the transfer, the police struggled to contain crowds of people jostling to secure a spot at the new tented site after weeks of living on the beaches. Authorities have ensured that there are enough tents for 1,700 people.

Tens of thousands of migrants flooded across the border from Morocco in late July, and though most quickly returned, several thousand have remained, with many now sleeping rough on the territory’s beaches. Police began rounding up the migrants at 6:30 a.m. (0430 GMT), according to a Spanish government source in Ceuta.

Ceuta authorities estimate that 13,000 migrants have remained in the 18.5 square kilometer (7.2 square mile) territory, but the central government maintains that the number is lower. The tent city in the port is equipped with showers and beds, according to the government source.

The Spanish government continued with the transfer despite opposition from the conservative local authority. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has faced strong criticism over his handling of the crisis and is in a dispute with Italy, which temporarily reimposed border controls.