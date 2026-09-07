New Delhi: A building collapse in the Indian capital New Delhi on Sunday has resulted in the death of six people, officials said, as rescue operations continue. The incident occurred in the southwestern Satya Niketan area, known for housing predominantly students, as authorities race to save those trapped in the debris.

The building, a five-story structure housing a boys’ hostel, came crashing down midday, with police and disaster response teams deploying heavy machinery and sniffer dogs to aid in the rescue efforts. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reported that 12 people had been rescued from the site, with six confirmed dead and six others injured. Approximately 80% of the debris had been cleared by Monday, although some basement rubble remains.

The building, reportedly over 55 years old, had been under renovation and reopened to tenants, mainly students, in August despite unfinished work. Residents noted laborers were active in the basement at the time of the collapse, raising concerns that ongoing repairs and water accumulation may have contributed to the structure’s failure.

In response to the tragedy, Gupta announced plans for a legislative policy that mandates regular structural audits and safety certifications for buildings utilized by the public, such as student accommodations and nursing homes. These measures aim to prevent future incidents, especially during the monsoon season, which often exacerbates the risk due to heavy rains weakening older constructions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed distress over the event, extending condolences to the bereaved families. Meanwhile, the local government is working to evacuate an adjacent building amid fears of potential collapse.

Building collapses are frequent in India, particularly affecting areas with illegal structures or neglected maintenance, and remain a significant concern in urban centers.