A Russian court on Thursday imposed a curfew and communications blackout on the head of a children’s hospice accused of spreading “false information” about the army, as Moscow cracks down on critics of its Ukraine offensive.

Lida Moniava, the 38-year-old founder of a Moscow-based charity that provides end-of-life care to children and young adults, was arrested on Wednesday over a 2023 social media post alluding to heavy civilian casualties in the war, according to her lawyer.

A Moscow court ordered her placed under judicial supervision, barring her from leaving home from 8:00 pm to 8:00 am, using the internet or speaking with witnesses in the case, said her lawyer, Mikhail Biryukov.

Dozens of supporters gathered outside the courthouse during Moniava’s hearing, cheering when the respected charity director was released without further pre-trial detention — often imposed in such cases.

“Yesterday, they (investigators) spent hours trying to convince me to plead guilty,” she said after her court appearance.

“But I don’t feel guilty. I want the war to end as soon as possible.”

The restrictions on her will apply until at least October 30, said a statement from the capital’s judiciary.

She faces up to 10 years in prison.

Moniava is also the founder of a charitable fund for sick children that until recently aided Ukrainian refugees in Russia.

Amnesty International described her arrest as “another brazen attempt by Russia’s authorities to crackdown on any expression of anti-war sentiment.”

Since Moscow launched its offensive in February 2022, Russian police have detained thousands of people for speaking out against the war.

According to her lawyer, Moniava was arrested for a Telegram post marking the first anniversary of the war, in which she alluded to UN data pointing to thousands of civilian casualties.