RIYADH: The Supreme Authority for Industrial Security and Awca have signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate in industrial security, training, development, research, and innovation, supporting the development of requirements and standards for green hydrogen and green ammonia facilities in the Kingdom, SPA reported.

The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation between the two sides in developing security, safety, and fire protection requirements for facilities producing green hydrogen and green ammonia, while also supporting training, development, research, technology, and innovation.

Under the MoU, the two sides will establish joint technical working teams led by the SAIS to develop security, safety, and fire protection requirements and standards in accordance with its approved regulations.

The teams will draw on Acwa’s technical and operational expertise to enhance the facilities’ readiness and support the adoption of best practices in this field.