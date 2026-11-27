RIYADH: The UAE has issued its first federal digital treasury bonds, raising 180 million Emirati dirhams ($49 million) in a two-year offering with a 4.98 percent yield.

The Ministry of Finance used Euroclear’s D-FMI digital market infrastructure for the issuance, which is listed for secondary trading on Nasdaq Dubai, according to the Emirates News Agency.

The UAE had held 23 Islamic treasury sukuk auctions worth 27 billion dirhams and eight treasury bond auctions totaling 11.2 billion dirhams by the end of 2025, according to the ministry.

“The success of issuing the first digital treasury bonds for the federal government denominated in the UAE dirham is an important milestone in developing the local debt market,” said Mohamed bin Hadi Al-Hussaini, minister of state for financial affairs as per WAM.

Allocation and pricing

The bonds were split equally among the six primary dealers under a separate allocation mechanism. The yield was set using the results of the conventional treasury bond auction.

The dealers were First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD, and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, as well as Mashreq, HSBC and Standard Chartered.

Market partners

Euroclear provided the digital infrastructure for issuance and settlement. Standard Chartered acted as settlement agent, Citi as issuing and paying agent, and Emirates NBD as structuring agent.

Valerie Urban, Euroclear’s CEO, said the deal shows innovation moving from trial to practical use when digital capabilities are paired with reliable market infrastructure.

Hamed Ali, CEO of Dubai Financial Market and Nasdaq Dubai, said the listing shows digital issuance and settlement can be linked directly to an established exchange.

Al-Hussaini said the ministry would assess the results of the trial to shape future issuances.

November auction

The digital issue coincided with the monthly auction of federal treasury bonds and sukuk, which raised 920 million dirhams.

Of that, 550 million dirhams went to sukuk maturing in September 2031 at 5 percent, and 370 million dirhams to new conventional bonds maturing in November 2028 at 4.98 percent.

Bids totaled 3.04 billion dirhams, a cover ratio of 2.8 times.