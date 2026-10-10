KYIV: Russian strikes on Ukraine’s southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia on Saturday killed at least 11 people, including three children, according to regional authorities.

Ukrainian national police said Russia had targeted residential neighborhoods in the city with “five guided aerial bombs” early Saturday morning, hitting two residential buildings.

The strikes came a day after Ukrainian and European officials met in Miami in a renewed diplomatic push to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“The toll from the air strikes on Zaporizhzhia continues to rise. At present, 11 civilians have been killed. Among them are three children,” said Mykhailo Semikin, head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

He said rescuers were continuing their search for people under the rubble.

An AFP correspondent at the scene saw people being pulled from the rubble by Ukrainian emergency services.

“We saw people under the rubble — a woman, her husband and a child,” one volunteer rescuer, Daniil Pishkin, told AFP.

He added that he saw two people rescued from the wreckage but “unfortunately there was a little girl who died.”

A resident of one of the buildings that was hit, who identified herself as Iryna, 69, said she just had time to seek refuge in the toilets after receiving an air raid warning.

She said her two neighbors were killed.

“They were 75 years old. They were simply thrown out there, onto the street. They didn’t make it to the hospital,” she told AFP.

The Zaporizhzhia region, located just a few dozen kilometers from the front line, and its capital by the same name have been the target of frequent strikes.

Russia has intensified its strikes on Ukrainian territory in recent months, causing a growing number of civilian casualties.

Diplomatic efforts mediated by the United States to end the war more than four years since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have so far yielded no results.