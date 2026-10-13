KYIV: Russian air strikes killed ​one person and injured one more in Kyiv while also hitting energy facilities in the Ukrainian capital, Mayor ‌Vitali Klitschko ‌said on Wednesday.

The ​ballistic ‌missile ⁠attack ​was ongoing ⁠during the morning hours.

The fresh strikes follow earlier Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure in ⁠Ukraine as temperatures ‌start ‌to cool down ​with the ‌heating season on ‌the horizon.

Reuters witnesses heard multiple explosions in Kyiv as air defenses ‌repelled overnight attacks.

In the Volga River ⁠town ⁠of Balakovo in Russia, which invaded Ukraine in 2022, drones killed one person and damaged houses, a regional governor said on Telegram.