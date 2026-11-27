RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) recorded a decline in passenger complaints against national airlines in October, with Saudia maintaining its position as the country’s best-performing carrier in the regulator’s monthly index.

Saudia received 1,235 passenger complaints in October, down from 1,778 recorded in September, again registering the lowest complaint rate among national carriers, said the GACA report carried by the Saudi Press Agency early Friday.

The national airline received 23 complaints per 100,000 passengers in October, compared with 24 in September, and resolved all complaints within the prescribed timeframe, achieving a 100 percent resolution rate in both months.

Low-cost carrier flynas ranked second in October, with 44 complaints per 100,000 passengers, up from 35 in September. It maintained a 100 percent resolution rate.

Flyadeal ranked third in October, recording 87 complaints per 100,000 passengers, an improvement from 101 in September. Its on-time resolution rate declined slightly, however, from 94 percent to 91 percent.

Riyadh Air moved from third place in September to fourth in October. Its complaint rate rose sharply from 57 to 270 per 100,000 passengers, while its resolution rate fell from 98 percent to 92 percent.

In September, GACA identified flight-related issues as the most frequently reported complaint category, followed by baggage services and ticketing.

The regulator’s monthly complaints index ranks airlines and airports according to passenger submissions and their performance in resolving grievances. GACA says the initiative aims to enhance transparency and encourage fair competition in improving aviation services.

Airports record mixed performance

Among international airports handling more than six million passengers annually, Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah recorded the lowest number of complaints in October, with five. All were resolved within the specified timeframe.

In September, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh led the same category, recording 16 complaints and a 100 percent on-time resolution rate.

Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Qassim retained its leading position among international airports handling fewer than six million passengers annually. It recorded three complaints in October, equivalent to one per 100,000 passengers, and resolved all of them on time.

The airport had received just one complaint in September, also resolving it within the prescribed timeframe.

King Saud bin Abdulaziz Airport in Al-Baha likewise maintained its leading position among domestic airports. It recorded one complaint in October, equivalent to six per 100,000 passengers, with a 100 percent on-time resolution rate. It also received just one complaint in September, resolving it on time.

GACA provides round-the-clock channels for passengers to submit complaints concerning airlines, airports and services under its jurisdiction. These include its unified call center at 1929, a WhatsApp service at 0115253333, social media accounts and its website.