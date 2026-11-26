Japan’s largest power generator, JERA, has entered into talks with Anthropic, Meta, and other US tech giants to build data centers near power ‌plants in the ‌Tokyo area, ​Nikkei ‌newspaper ⁠reported ​on Friday.

JERA ⁠Global CEO and Chair Yukio Kani said in a recent interview that the energy group is also in ⁠discussions with Amazon, Microsoft and ‌Google, ‌Nikkei reported.

JERA announced a ​partnership with ‌Dell Technologies and UK-based AI ‌infrastructure developer RHAELM in October to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence infrastructure in Japan.

They ‌signed a memorandum of understanding to develop ⁠a standardised ⁠model for building AI infrastructure on a national scale, starting with a $15 billion hyperscale data center in Chiba, near Tokyo.

JERA, Anthropic, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft and Google did not immediately respond to ​Reuters’ requests ​for comment.