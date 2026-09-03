WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Thursday named Adam Telle as the acting Army secretary following the departure of Dan Driscoll amid widespread reports of tensions with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Telle is currently the assistant secretary of the Army for civil works.

“He is a Great Patriot, who is respected by all,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Driscoll gave no explanation for his decision to quit this week as the Army’s top civilian official. His clashes with Hegseth have been widely reported, and some of Driscoll’s allies in the Army were ousted this year by Trump’s Pentagon chief.