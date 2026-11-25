ABIDJAN: Nearly 32,000 migrants have been expelled from Algeria to neighboring Niger since the start of the year in “violent and dehumanizing conditions,” according to an NGO.

Since 2014, irregular migrants from Niger and other African countries — including women and minors — have frequently been turned back from Algeria, a transit country on the way to Europe.

“In total, since the start of the year, 31,734 people... have been affected by these mass deportations,” the Alarme Phone Sahara (APS) NGO, which works to help migrants trying to cross the desert in Niger, said in a statement.

With a month to go before the end of the year, this figure is approaching the record set in 2025, when Niger took in 34,236 migrants expelled by Algeria.

More than 5,000 people were sent back in September and October, APS said, with “disastrous consequences” for human rights.

The NGO highlighted the case of a Togolese man who died in a clinic in northern Niger after suffering “severe burns all over his body” while in Algerian custody.

Nigerien migrants generally arrive in so-called official convoys, in vehicles and taken into care by the local authorities.

But non-Nigerien migrants are taken in “unofficial” convoys and left at point zero,” a desert area marking the border between the two countries.

They must walk 15 kilometers through the extreme conditions of the desert to reach the Nigerien town of Assamaka, APS said.

In 2025, at least 35 migrants died in the Nigerien desert, APS had reported.

The military government in power in Niamey since a coup in 2023 believes that the large-scale arrival of non-Nigerien migrants risks “disrupting the security balance” of Niger, which is already facing jihadist attacks on several fronts.

But APS said it appeared Algeria was starting to send more people by plane to their home countries, leading to a decline in the “unofficial” desert convoys.

Niamey and Algiers have drawn significantly closer in recent months, after a period of tensions.