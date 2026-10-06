DUBAI: Orfali Bros, a restaurant run by three Syrian brothers from Aleppo, was awarded two Michelin stars on Tuesday at the launch event for the fifth edition of the Michelin Guide Dubai. The honor represented an elevation in the rankings for a restaurant that received its first star in 2024.

Accepting the award during the ceremony at Atlantis The Royal, chef Mohammed Orfali said: “So much fight and so much love. It’s a flashback right now to when we started in 2021. I want to cry. What an achievement, what a moment for us.”

He dedicated the award to his team, his brothers, his parents and the wider community. He expressed appreciation for the city as well, saying, “Thank you, Dubai,” and added: “I really want to give this award to young Arab chefs in the world, especially this year.”

Orfali also thanked his wife and noted 2025 had not been an easy year; not only did he get married, he opened with his brothers another restaurant, Three Bros, which on Tuesday night was added to the Michelin Bib Gourmand list, a distinct award that recognizes restaurants that serve high-quality food at accessible prices.

Both FZN by Bjorn Frantzen and Tresind Studio retained their three-star status, a year after becoming the first restaurants in Dubai to receive the guide’s highest honor.

Three restaurants retained two-star status: Il Ristorante — Niko Romito; Row on 45; and Stay by Yannick Alleno.

Two venues, Birch and Kigo, were awarded their first Michelin stars. They join 12 other establishments that retained their single-star status: 11 Woodfire; Al-Muntaha; Avatara; Dinner by Heston Blumenthal; Hakkasan Dubai; Hoseki; Jamavar; Manao; Moonrise; Ossiano; Smoked Room; and Tasca by Jose Avillez.

In addition to Three Bros, Michelin added three other restaurants to its Bib Gourmand list: Middle Child; S.E.A Bistrot; and Yubi Dubai.

They join 18 venues that remained on the list: 21 Grams; 3Fils; Al-Khayma Heritage Restaurant; Bait Maryam; Berenjak; Duo Gastrobar — Creek Harbour; Duo Gastrobar — Dubai Hills; Goldfish; Harummanis; Hawkerboi; Khadak; Kinoya; Konjiki Hototogisu; Reif Japanese Kushiyaki — Dar Wasl; Reif Japanese Kushiyaki — Dubai Hills; Revelry; Shabestan; and Sufret Maryam.

Thirteen restaurants joined the Michelin Selected list, which features venues that do not hold a star or a Bib Gourmand award but are recommended by anonymous inspectors: Barrafina Dubai; Carbone Dubai; China Tang Dubai; Kasumigaseki; KEN by Kamatsuda; Maison Dali; Nazaara; Ramen Hisa; Revolver Dubai; Rialto; Shinobi; Tezukuri; and Window.

For the first time in the Middle East, Michelin also this year introduced Mindful Voices, an editorial platform that replaces the guide’s Green Star distinction and highlights the pioneering people behind restaurants that launch new initiatives.

In the special awards categories, Ninad Jani of Avatara received the Sommelier Award, Akinori Tanigawa of Kigo was honored with the Service Award, the Exceptional Cocktail Award went to Zahra Erfanian Azmoodeh of Carbone Dubai, and the recipient of the Young Chef Award was Remy Marquignon of Ossiano.

The first edition of Michelin Guide Dubai was published in 2022.