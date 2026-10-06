LONDON: Three Iranian men went on trial in the United Kingdom Tuesday charged with spying for Iran, allegedly laying the groundwork for a violent attack against at least one London-based journalist.

The Iranian nationals visited addresses linked to people including two journalists working for the Farsi-language Iran International television news network, which Tehran has labelled a terror organization.

Mostafa Sepahvand, 41, Farhad Manesh, 46, and Shapoor Noori, 57, who have all pleaded not guilty, appeared at a court in London accompanied by translators.

FAST FACT The Iranian nationals visited addresses linked to people, including two journalists working for the Farsilanguage Iran International television news network, which Tehran has labeled a terror organization.

Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones told the jury the three were accused of conduct likely to assist a foreign intelligence service, “in other words ... they spied on people of interest to the Iranian regime.”

The trio undertook surveillance and reconnaissance between August 2024 and February 2025, with Sepahvand allegedly earmarked to carry out any attack, he said.

The trial would focus on steps taken “on behalf of the Iranian regime to target journalists and others considered to be hostile to or even just critical” of it.

Iran International, which is based in London, had been critical of the Iranian government and supportive of opposition groups, he said.

Another of the men’s targets was lawyer Jonathan Turner, a founder member of the group UK Lawyers for Israel.

The three accused do not deny visiting the addresses and taking photos and videos, but Sepahvand claimed he had been coerced and acted out of fear, the prosecution said.

Prosecutors labeled his claims “bogus” and alleged he was seeking payment and looking to have a criminal conviction for theft in Iran “fixed” in return for his actions.

Manesh and Noori said they were not aware that what they were doing was to assist the Iranian intelligence services, the prosecution added.

Emlyn Jones told the jury their intention was to “locate and target at least two journalists associated with ... Iran International and others.”