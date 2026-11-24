WASHINGTON: The World Health Organization said on Tuesday it had been notified by the United States of three confirmed human cases of bird flu in Washington state, including one death.

All three cases were adults who worked on dairy farms in Yakima County, Washington state, where the avian influenza virus was recently detected in cattle, the WHO said.

WHO said there was no evidence so far of human-to-human transmission based on information available.

The first patient developed mild symptoms, including eye irritation and a runny nose, and was not hospitalized. The second, who had underlying medical conditions, developed severe respiratory illness and died on November 1. The third developed conjunctivitis and recovered without hospitalization. Genetic sequencing confirmed all three infections were caused by the H5N1 virus, with strains closely matching those detected in dairy cattle in Washington.

H5N1 bird flu is a subtype of influenza A virus that primarily infects wild and domestic birds, and occasionally spreads to mammals, including humans.

While the current public health risk is low, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is watching the situation carefully and working with states to monitor people with animal exposures.

The US CDC has reported 75 human H5 infections since February 2024, including the three cases in Washington.