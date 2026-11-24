LONDON: TikTok has launched a redesigned Family Pairing dashboard that gives parents and guardians greater visibility into their teenagers’ online activity.

The company also introduced an “Educator’s Guide” to help schools support teenagers navigating the digital world.

The guide includes information on the platform, classroom resources and advice for discussing online safety, digital well-being and media literacy with students and families.

TikTok said the features were developed with teachers and youth safety experts.

“The latest developments reinforce TikTok’s ongoing commitment to teen online safety and digital well-being,” the company said in a statement.

The redesigned Family Pairing tool will provide daily updates on screen time, interactions and content interests.

Parents will also be able to see what their teenager has posted publicly each week and how many views the posts received.

TikTok also said it was working with experts to develop an alert that would notify parents if a teenager repeatedly searched for terms related to self-harm.

The company did not say how many searches would trigger the alert, but said it would include guidance on how parents can start a conversation with their child.

The feature is still under development and comes as social media companies face growing pressure to strengthen safeguards against content that could encourage suicide or self-harm.

A 2025 study published in JAMA linked problematic social media use, cyberbullying and exposure to self-harm content with higher rates of suicidal thoughts and behaviors among teenagers.

Other research has found that recommendation algorithms can continue to surface harmful content even after users adjust their preferences.

Instagram introduced a similar feature earlier this year following lawsuits by parents against Meta, TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube.

The parents allege that “years of escalating harms” caused by the platforms contributed to their children’s deaths.

TikTok said the initiatives reflected its “broader approach to teen safety” and that it would continue investing in safety features and working with experts.

Parents, guardians and educators can access more information through TikTok’s Safety Center.