STRASBOURG: Europe’s top rights court ruled on Tuesday that countries may turn back migrants at their borders if they do not meet vulnerability criteria and are arriving from a state accused of weaponizing migration.

The decision by the Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) stems from three judgments concerning the 2021 migration crisis, when thousands of migrants arrived from Belarus at the borders of neighboring European Union member states Poland, Latvia and Lithuania.

The court found that Minsk had orchestrated the influx with the aim of destabilizing its neighbors.

The EU described it as a form of “hybrid warfare” and “retaliation” for EU sanctions imposed on President Alexander Lukashenko’s government following its 2020 crackdown on an opposition movement.

The cases were brought by groups of Afghan, Iraqi Kurdish and Cuban migrants who accused the states that had returned them of violating their fundamental rights by sending them back to Belarus without allowing them to apply for asylum.

In its final judgments, the court found that pushbacks are permissible in a context of “instrumentalization of migration,” except when migrants “present evident personal vulnerabilities” related to factors such as age, health conditions or disability.

Exceptions also apply when migrants can demonstrate that returning them to the “instrumentalising state” would expose them to a “real and immediate” risk to their lives or to ill-treatment.

The court found Latvia in breach for turning back families with young children, and Poland for returning a man to Belarus despite an ECHR request not to do so.

It dismissed, however, cases brought by migrants who could not demonstrate that they were particularly vulnerable, even though they had been unable to lodge asylum claims.

The shift in the Strasbourg court’s legal approach comes after a political dispute in May among the 46 member states of the Council of Europe over the deportation of foreign nationals.

A majority of them, including Britain and Italy, had called on the court to interpret the European Convention on Human Rights in a way that afforded migrants fewer individual protections to facilitate deportations.