VIRGINIA, USA: Virginia reported its first measles-associated death of 2026 on Friday, involving a child who tested positive for measles, the state health department said.

The department ⁠said the child ⁠was between 0 and 4 years old. It did not disclose ⁠additional details, including the child’s vaccination status, citing the family’s privacy.

Measles can cause serious complications, including pneumonia, brain inflammation, complications during pregnancy and death.

The death comes ⁠amid ⁠a recent increase in measles activity in parts of Virginia, according to state health officials.